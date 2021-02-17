July 18, 1938 to February 5, 2021
James Peter Qualtieri was born to John and Teresa Victoria Altomare Qualtieri on Monday, July 18, 1938, in Natal, British Columbia, Canada. The family moved to California when James was about 10 years old. James acquired the nickname Slim around that time.
Slim grew up and raised his kids in Morgan Hill, California, where he had started a business working in sheet metal and HVAC systems. Slim later moved his business to Fallon, Nevada, where he could team rope as much as possible. In 1994 Slim moved up north to Mackay, Idaho, to cowboy for his friend Dave Nelson. It was that same year that he met the love of his life and wife Janice. He spent summers riding the range in Copper Basin and resided at the West Fork Cow Camp. He did this until around 2003 when he retired and he began running a few cattle of his own and helping out with any ranch work that he could in the area. In 2017, Slim and Janice moved to Twin Falls, Idaho, due to health reasons. It was there that they spent quality time with friends and family. Slim passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his loving wife.
Slim was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild Jason Qualtieri. He is survived by sister Anelda Qualtieri, sister Julie Wade, wife Janice Qualtieri; children Marla Qualtieri (Mike Harvey), Lisa Qualtieri, Johnny (Faith) Qualtieri; step-children Marty (Rick Head) Keller, Craig (Tammy) Keller, and Marcee (Josh) Edwards; grandchildren Amber (Daniel) Mestas, Crystal Lujan, Barbara Lujan, Arthur J. (Savannah) Lujan, Sandy Cruz, Tressa Borick, Cameron (Stacy) Borick, Dezarae (Phillip) Karam, Cody Qualtieri, Samantha Keller, Kylie (Josh) Dieke, Courtney (Matt) Johnson, Mardee-Dawn Rosenkrance, Dustin Rosenkrance, Chelbee Rosenkrance, Demee Rosenkrance and Collins Edwards; great-grandchildren Nathan, Jose (JJ), Lexy, Sierra, Isaac, Erik, Emily, Jameson, Clyde James, Aiden, Avery, Cooper, Jack and Oliver; and great-great-grandchild Baylor.
Slim was a cowboy, a gentleman, a brother, a husband, a father, a grandfather, an uncle, a cousin and a friend to anyone who was worth a shit and had the pleasure of being near him. Late in his life, Slim was a much-loved muse in the online art community, where hundreds of artists rendered his likeness using multiple media types. We urge everyone to have a look at the paintings cataloged under #SlimtheCowboy on the SKTCHY APP and on Instagram. One of the paintings in particular was done by professional artist Roberto L. Zuñet, in watercolor, and viewable at https://www.robzunefineart.com/watercolour_019/
The original painting was acquired by Lisa Qualtieri and gifted to her sister Marla. Please contact Lisa at qualtierigirl@me.com or Josh Edwards for the digital file if you’d wish to have a print of your own made.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the summer of 2021 with a graveside service at Chilly Cemetery. Details will be made available at a later date.