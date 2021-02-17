Jay Carrol Neider, age 81, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at his home in Bowmont, Idaho.
His life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 112 Randolph Drive, Melba, Idaho 83641. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10-10:45 a.m. Join via Zoom meeting ID: 850 3599 2129. Interment will follow at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise, Idaho. A viewing will be held Friday, February 12 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N. Midland Boulevard, Nampa, Idaho 83651.
Jay was born August 1, 1939, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Charles Carrol and Linda Jensen Neider, the first of 10 children. He attended Tyhee grade school and helped his father farm and milk cows until junior high when his family moved to Nampa, Idaho. Jay attended Nampa Jr. and Sr. High School (class of 1957) while working as a cashier at Lucky Super Market and later as a meat cutter at Ideal Food Store.
While attending Nampa High School, Jay met Connie Annette Fiedler in art class and they were married on August 19, 1956, at the Fiedler residence in Bowmont, Idaho. Jay and Connie were sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on March 27, 1975. Jay began working for his father-in-law in the spring of 1957 feeding cattle and farming. By 1977, Jay had expanded operations from 55 acres to 800 acres of row crops. Jay also spent many summers on the family ranch in Stanley, Idaho, irrigating 340 acres of pasture, raising beef cattle, and improving the cabins. He designed and built machinery for several manufacturing plants that processed and bagged potting soil and decorative bark.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as the president of the Stanley, Idaho Branch for 21 years. He served a mission with his wife in the Colorado, Denver South Mission in 1998. He had an unfaltering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Jay loved fishing, hunting, woodworking, metal working, antique collecting, and especially spending time with family. He loved watching and cheering for his kids in school sports.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Matt; and his sisters Penny and Darlene. He is survived by his wife Connie of Bowmont; his children: Clint (Heidi) of Nampa, Nannette (Daniel) Jolley of Bowmont, Wendy (Peter) Taylor of Orem, Utah, Neita (Nathan) Helm of Bowmont, Abram (Laura) of Meridian; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; his brothers: Nick, Randy, Henry “Butch”; and sisters, Linda Ann, Berna Dine, Sherrel and Debbie Jo. To express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com.