Chad Christensen loses election
Gun rights activist Chad Christensen, an Iona Republican, was defeated in his bid for a third legislative term during the May GOP primary.
Christensen was first elected in 2018 as the District 32B representative and won re-election in 2020. But following redistricting, sought an additional term by running for the District 35B seat.
District 35B no longer includes Oneida and Franklin counties, the latter of which Christensen won convincingly in 2020 and the former he lost by 16 votes. Ammon City Council member Josh Wheeler defeated Christensen by 362 votes for the District 35B in the May primary. The Democratic Party didn't field a candidate for the seat in the general election.
During his time in the Legislature, Christensen, a member of the Oath Keepers, was more known for his attention-grabbing stunts — such as trying to impeach Gov. Brad Little over the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for a Boise restaurant to be boycotted — than he was for his legislative work.
He also is being sued for blocking constituents on Facebook. Christensen also is suing a conservative activist, Greg Graf, for defamation and is being countersued by Graf for claims of defamation, fraud, civil conspiracy, intentional interference with contract and tortious interference with economic expectancy.
Site contractor marks completion of 16-year cleanup project
In March, the Idaho Environmental Coalition, the contractor for the Idaho Cleanup Project, celebrated the completion of exhuming waste at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex on the desert site west of Idaho Falls.
The U.S. Department of Energy marked the completion of removing specifically-targeted buried waste from a 97-acre landfill at its 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory, the Associated Press reported.
Specifically, officials targeted just under 6 acres called the Radioactive Waste Management Complex. Officials said the work was completed 18 months ahead of schedule.
Several state and local officials were in attendance at the ceremony commemorating the accomplishment. They included Gov. Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Mayor Rebecca Casper.
The cleanup project was necessitated by the U.S. Department of Energy using the waste complex to store radioactive and hazardous elements generated in national defense and research programs. The waste was transported to the site over the course of several decades, starting in the 1950s.
The energy department shipped nuclear waste to Idaho until a series of lawsuits between the state and the federal government in the 1990s led to the 1995 Settlement Agreement, which required cleanup and removal of existing nuclear waste.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.