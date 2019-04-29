FILE - This Feb. 2, 2019 file photo shows John Singleton at the 71st annual DGA Awards in Los Angeles. The family for Singleton says the filmmaker will be taken off life support Monday, April 29, 2019, after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago. In a statement Monday, Singleton’s family said it was “an agonizing decision, one that our family made over a number of days with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)