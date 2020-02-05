At Rigby, Tylie Jones returned for the Rigby High School girls basketball team in a 52-36 win over Upper Valley rival Madison to begin the 5A District 5-6 tournament.
Jones, who fell hard on her knee a week ago in a regular season game versus Madison, did not play in the regular season finale versus Hillcrest. Rigby coach Troy Shippen said she did well in Monday’s practice and he decided to start her in Tuesday’s game. She ended the night with 11 points.
“She didn’t play as much as usual, but she played very good basketball,” Shippen said.
He added that No. 4 seeded Madison, which forced overtime versus Rigby a week ago, led 7-0 in the first quarter before the Trojans came back to tie it. Macie Gordon had 11 points for Madison (6-15), which plays Thursday at No. 3 Highland in an elimination game. Brooke Donnelly had 13 points for No. 1 seeded Rigby, which hosts No. 2 Thunder Ridge in Thursday’s semifinal game.
RIGBY 52, MADISON 36
Madison 7 6 11 12—36
Rigby 7 13 21 11—52
MADISON--Wasden 2, Gordon 11, Cook 3, Dow 2, Parker 14, Parkinson 4.
RIGBY—Ruby Murdoch 9, Tylie Jones 11, Hallie Boone 2, Camryn Williams 2, Victoria Briggs 3, Brooke Donnelly 13, Anastasia Kennedy 8, Kylie Jones 1, Brindy Shipper 3.
Post Register