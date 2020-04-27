BLACKFOOT – There is a lot of speculation going about what sports we will be able to see this fall and when they might begin.
A recent poll was sent out to 115 athletic directors at colleges and universities around the country, asking questions about the college football season.
Seventy-five percent of those athletic directors responded that they thought there would be college football this year, at least in one form or another.
Part of the problem there is that there is no definitive answer. Some said it would start on time, others feel that October or even November would be a better starting time. There were even a few who though that it would start after the first of December and may only contain the conference games.
There were even a few who thought that it would be a spring season this year, beginning in January or February.
Of course, most of these scenarios present some real problems, especially for the smaller schools, who have a history of selling themselves to the bigger schools to fill out a schedule and create a payday to help keep the small schools athletic budgets in control. If there are too many of them who lose those paydays, we could see football programs dropping by the wayside, especially after the NCAA announced that payments to colleges would be greatly reduced this year because there was no NCAA basketball tournament this year due to COVID-19.
Not every school has deep pockets and money received is spent almost as fast as it is received, kind of like the old saying about living paycheck to paycheck.
That could lead to financial ruin for a lot of schools, even some very prominent ones around the country.
Not everyone has the deep pockets of an Oklahoma University or a Notre Dame or one of those types of programs with not only deep pockets, but a network of deep pocketed fans who contribute vast sums of money each and every year to keep the programs at the top of the rankings year after year.
This is a different type of year and all the more reason that each and everyone of us needs to be reminded that we all have our part to do in this COVID-19 era with social distancing and doing what we can to make sure that as we get back to doing things in a more normal year, we still do what is being asked by the experts as far as containing the spread of this pandemic.
Following is the story that outlines this potential catastrophe as it was written by Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports.
There’s just no way to know how or when the 2020 college football season will be played because of the current corona virus pandemic. There are way too many variables — both known and unknown — for anyone to say with certainty what will happen this fall.
But it is pretty clear that a majority of athletic directors currently believe the season will be delayed in some fashion. According to a Stadium poll across the top level of college football, 85 of 130 ADs think the season will happen with a delay of some sort.
As you can imagine, there is no consensus on how long that delay will be or how it will impact the season. Per Stadium, 114 ADs responded to the poll and 75 percent said the season would be delayed.
If the season is delayed, 61 percent of the athletic directors think it would start in October or November, with 41 percent believing it would be a 12-game season, and 20 percent predicting an eight- or nine-game conference-only schedule.
Also, 14 percent of the athletic directors believe the season will not start until after the Christmas holiday break, beginning in either late January or February during the spring semester.
If you want to look on the bright side, 99 percent of the ADs who responded said they think the season will happen at some point during the school year. That’s nearly unanimous! Don’t get carried away thinking about the upcoming football season, but it does seem safe to dream of watching football from your couch at some point in the next 12 months.
It’s important for the college football ecosystem to get a full season completed in some form or fashion. An abbreviated conference-only season would be better than nothing, of course, but it would also leave a lot of smaller schools in the lurch. Lower-tier FBS teams and teams at the FCS level of college football rely on payments to play games against bigger schools.
Canceling those games would affect the smaller schools more than the bigger schools, especially after the NCAA said it would be giving out less than half the money to member schools that it was planning to distribute this summer, thanks to the cancellation of the NCAA tournaments.
The good news is that nearly all of the athletic directors feel that a season of some sort will take place and that is good to know because the quicker we can get back to a feeling of normalcy, the better it will be for all of us.
I think that we all are looking to the professional leagues to set the tone of what will happen with sports in general and to set the guidelines of how we go about getting teams back on the field and players back into the swing of playing each week.
There will be hurdles to jump over for sure and we will have to take those as we encounter them and there will be changes from what we are used to, but we all need and we all want there to be sports in the very near future and the sooner the better!