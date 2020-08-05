EDITOR'S NOTE: Blackfoot's own Karole Honas is retiring after a long career as a television journalist. The Bingham News Chronicle has an interview scheduled with Karole and will have a lengthy feature on her in its August 23 edition, prior to her August 28 retirement.
Longtime news anchor Karole Honas will be signing off for the last time on August 28. She will be retiring from Channel 8 after 30 years.
Honas began her career at KPVI in Pocatello, before leaving to raise her three sons. In 1990, Channel 8 anchor Jay Hildebrandt asked her to fill in for what was originally supposed to be a temporary six-week position while another anchor went on maternity leave.
Thirty years later and Honas is still anchoring there. Honas and Hildebrandt continued to co-anchor together until his retirement in November 2019.
“People often say is Karole as nice as she appears? And I say she’s probably even nicer,” Jay Hildebrandt said.
It was Honas who led the initiative to create Channel 8's Tough Talk, a half-hour show in which she took on controversial topics each Sunday for years.
Honas saw her role at Channel 8 as more than just an anchor. She mentored new journalists and taught broadcast producing and writing as an adjunct professor at Idaho State University
“Jay and I laugh because we both started when we were 21. And it seems like everyone else stayed the same age. We went all the way from being coworkers to big brother, big sister, to parents to grandparents,” Honas said.
Honas also served as a member of the advisory board for the School of Journalism and Mass Media in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Idaho. She has also been an avid volunteer and board member for many eastern Idaho organizations.
Viewers can catch Honas’ last month as an anchor on Channel 8 at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m.