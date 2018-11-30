KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Two percent of our population produces food for the other 98 percent. These farmers are often unseen. OSU Klamath Basin Research and Extension Center in cooperation with the Klamath County School District and the Klamath City School District are inviting local potato farmers to share a school lunch with students. The event is called “Feed a Farmer” and has taken place at several schools over the past year as part of Klamath’s Farm to School program.
The purpose of this event is to highlight the important role our farmers have in producing food served in school cafeterias. Cal-Ore Produce has donated over 23 boxes of fresh potatoes that will be served in 13 schools throughout Klamath County. During the last week in November and first week in December famers from Cal-Ore will speak to students about growing potatoes and then they’ll share a lunch consisting of potatoes grown in the Klamath Basin.
According to Patty Case, OSU KBREC Coordinator for Farm to School, “Farm to school events like these help connect youth and families more to their local food system. When local food is served in the cafeteria everyone wins — the students, the farmer, the environment and our local economy.”
For more information contact Case at 541-883-7131 or patty.case@oregonstate.edu.