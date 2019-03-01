KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — When a bell chimed for fourth-graders on Wedneday, it was time for students to move on to their next lesson.
But the classroom looked a little different for both Klamath Falls City and Klamath County School districts — as students bustled past a pen of Jersey cows on their way to a silkie chicken exhibit at the 2019 Farm Expo at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Event Center.
Here they got opportunities to see, touch and feel the rhythm of farm life in the Klamath Basin from area producers, FFA groups, and other farm-related organizations that volunteered for the annual event.
Since its start in the 1970s, the annual showcase has given students an up-close view of farm life in the Klamath Basin through a partnership between the Klamath Cattlewomen’s Association and both school districts.
“It’s just an opportunity for learning, and where they’re at in the education process,” said Diana Wirth, a member of the Klamath County Cattlewomen and Oregon State Cattlewomen president-elect. “They’re very receptive to tactile, hands-on experiences.
“They get to experience sitting on hay bales, they get to experience touching animals, seeing visually different types of environments and growing conditions and animals that are an integral part to society or an integral part to survival,” Wirth added.
Wirth said the expo runs like a “pretty finely oiled machine” each year due to dedicated volunteers who are committed to the value of agriculture in the Basin.
“It drives them to come back year after year,” Wirth said.
“We also have the help of our wonderful FFA students that come in. It gives them a great opportunity to practice speaking, and just be involved in the organizational process.
“It takes a lot of hands on deck to make this happen,” she added.
The Farm Expo held an open house for the public on Wednesday evening and the second day of events of the expo are scheduled for students today at the fairgrounds.