The new Lionsgate film, ‘American Underdog’, is the story of Kurt Warner, who went from a nobody in the world of football to an Arena Football League legend to the NFL to becoming the NFL most valuable player and Super Bowl champion and eventually a member of the NFL Hall of Fame.
This film has assembled a suitable cast and if it is like many other football films, it will be a hit. It opened nationally on Christmas Day and was screened at a few theaters prior to that.
Warner went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming an American football superstar. Zachary Levi stars as Kurt, along with Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser’Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, Morgana Shaw, and Brett Varvel. The film centers on Warner’s unique story and years of challenges and setbacks that could have derailed his aspirations to become an NFL player. But just when his dreams seemed all but out of reach, it is only with the support of his wife and the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates that Kurt Warner perseveres and finds the strength to show the world the champion that he already is.
This seems like the opposite of the other football movie this fall, “National Champions.” It’s the story of a talented quarterback finally getting his shot. And you know it’s going to be a hit. Football films usually are.
“American Underdog” is an uplifting story proving that anything is possible when you have determination, faith, and family, directed by American filmmakers Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin, aka the Erwin Brothers, directors of the films “October Baby,” “Moms’ Night Out,” “Woodlawn,” “I Can Only Imagine,” and “I Still Believe” previously. The screenplay is by David Aaron Cohen, Jon Erwin, and Jon Gunn.
Everybody knows that it is a longshot to make the grade in the NFL. In fact, more all-American football players miss the mark than make it in this day and age, so you truly have to be a special player to make it in today’s world of professional football.
This film looks at the way one man made it, from nobody to the Hall of Fame, despite all of the pitfalls that can undermine a professional career.
For anyone who is not familiar with the true story, you will marvel at what he went through and those who know the story will be impressed that he was able to stick with it as long as he did and went through what Warner went through to make it to the NFL.
This film gets a 4.9 rating out of a 1-5 scale just because the story is so good and it is a football movie. Aren’t all football movies hits?