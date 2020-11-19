“The Last Vermeer,” originally set to be released in late 2019, got caught up in all of the COVID-19 drama and is just now hitting theaters.
It’s arriving just in time for the weekend prior to Thanksgiving, the traditional start to the winter movie sweepstakes.
The film itself is a very smart idea that just doesn’t quite make it as a sure-fire, can’t miss type of flick, and it could have been.
With Guy Pearce in the lead, where he does a nice enough job, painter Han van Meegeren is left to try and carry the load all by himself, when an additional well known actor or two may have been able to pull this one off. Pearce just isn’t given the tools by which to do it alone.
The plot centers around a courtroom drama where the Nazis of post World War II are left holding the bag for having gathered up a lot of famous paintings, many of them in the hands of Hermann Goring and his herd of soldiers that have taken possession of these works of art and have them hidden away.
The court is trying to determine how and when the art was taken by the Third Reich and why they were stolen away and hidden.
The co-lead, as it were, is played by Danish actor Claes Bang, who plays a Dutchman, working with the Canadian army in an attempt to repatriate paintings and sculptures stolen by the Nazis.
The dark haired, strapping actor has played a museum curator in the movie “The Square” in 2017. He also played a jaded art critic in last year’s “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” so he is pretty well versed in what is needed to help carry this film, it is just his performance doesn’t quite accomplish the feat of what his role is calling for.
Directed by Dan Friedkin (no relation to the director William; this Friedkin’s father, Thomas, is a renowned stunt pilot) and adapted from the nonfiction book “The Man Who Made Vermeers” by Jonathan Lopez, the movie opens with the discovery of “Jesus and the Adulteress,” a work reputedly by Vermeer, stashed away by Hermann Göring. Bang’s character, Joseph Piller, is eager to track down whoever sold it to the Nazis, despite his misgivings about the firing squads he sees dispensing rough justice in Amsterdam.
It doesn’t take him long to find Han van Meegeren (Guy Pearce), an ostensibly failed artist who more than passes the smell test for a collaborator. But Piller can’t quite believe in van Meegeren’s guilt. He’s committed some kind of crime, to be sure. But what?
The film moves from detective story to courtroom drama with nicely sketched character studies as a bonus; Piller’s marriage is suffering because he can’t accept his own wife’s undercover work during the war. While Vicky Krieps does stealthily affecting work as Piller’s assistant, the movie ultimately belongs to Pearce’s van Meegeren, an aging dandy intent on long-term revenge — even at the potential cost of his own freedom — against the art world insiders who disdained and shunned him.
I enjoyed the film, but just to be clear, I enjoy these types of courtroom dramas, especially when they involve such things as what the Nazis did during World War II and the attempts to recover so many things that were “stolen” from everyday, normal people caught up in the Adolf Hitler paranoia attempts to control all aspects of the world.
While this film will not win any Academy Awards, “The Last Vermeer” is well enough made to entice real movie goers to the theater for a look see.
It’s worth the price of admission by adults who might relate to the time frame in which it is portrayed, but probably not suitable for pre-teens.
The Last Vermeer is currently playing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill, and as always we highly recommend that you visit their website at www.royaltheaters.com for up to date showtimes and seating availability. With the new theater guidelines established by Gov. Little a week ago, it would be to your advantage to do so and be able to select the seat that you would prefer to have.