Wine Harvest photo

Wine grapes await harvest at Indian Creek Winery in Kuna earlier this year.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Wine Commission

Idaho’s wine grape growing season got off to a late start this year because of a cool, wet spring, but warm summer temperatures that lasted into late fall resulted in a strong finish.

“It’s been a very good year,” said Caldwell winemaker Martin Fujishin, owner of Fujishin Family Cellars. “I’m pleased with how things came in and yields were definitely up.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.