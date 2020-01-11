BOISE — A legislative panel will decide this week whether to go along with the governor’s recommendation for state employee pay raises.
Gov. Brad Little is recommending 2 percent merit raises plus a 3 percent increase in the pay structure, or the state’s salary ranges for different positions, in his 2021 fiscal year budget proposal. The Change in Employee Compensation committee met Thursday to go over Little’s recommendations and will vote next week on its own recommendation.
The committee’s recommendation, while weighty, won’t necessarily be the final word. Salaries will still need to be approved by the budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee before the budgets go to the full Legislature, although in the past JFAC has generally accepted the committee’s recommendation.
Directors of several state agencies testified Thursday. Most of them thanked the committee and Legislature for raising employee pay over the past few years, but some said they still have problems with turnover and that the salaries they offer are lower than other comparable jobs. A few of them asked lawmakers to include funding for vacant positions in the budget as well, not just ones that are currently filled.
“The fulfillment of serving Idaho’s most vulnerable people cannot completely make up for and compete with ... salaries elsewhere,” said Dave Jeppesen, director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Col. Kedrick Wills, director of the Idaho State Police, said the raises would help with hiring and moving the salary scale would help ensure pay increases with experience. However, he said not funding currently vacant positions would be an issue for the agency, since ISP hires an entire trooper class at once and this could influence whether or not that group gets a raise.
“It causes some real problems for us,” he said.
Josh Tewalt, director of the Idaho Department of Correction, said he has 95 correctional officer positions vacant on any given day, down from an average of 140 a day before last year. He said being able to reinvest the money for vacant positions would provide him the flexibility to respond to needs as they arise and help keep people who want to keep working for IDOC.
The committee has also received written comment from 30 state employees, said co-chairman Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot. Anderson said one common complaint from people who have been working at an agency for a while is that new employees get hired at the same or even a higher pay rate. Others bring up rising housing costs or say that the benefits at a state job, while good, don’t pay the rent or mortgage or for groceries. Others, he said, wrote about the cost of hiring and training new employees when people leave a job.
Little recommended 3 percent merit raises last year. The committee opted then to recommend 2 percent merit raises plus an extra $550 for each employee. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, asked if there is money available for comparably higher raises this year, saying that the proposed raises wouldn’t even keep up with property taxes.
“This 2 percent increase is not even going to keep state employees whole relative to what the economy is doing and the health insurance increases,” he said.
Co-chairman Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, said the Legislature needs to find a comprehensive solution to slow down property tax increases overall.
“Growth simply isn’t paying for itself,” he said.