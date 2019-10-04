Leaders of the global humanitarian efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met Monday with the head of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Salt Lake City.
Bishop W. Christopher Waddell of the Presiding Bishopric and Sister Sharon Eubank, president of Latter-day Saint Charities and member of the Relief Society general presidency, hosted David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, and additional staff.
“We’re very grateful because they’re one of our largest partners of nongovernmental partners,” remarked Beasley during an interview with media on Temple Square. “We work together in many countries. We’ve talked about many other countries and many of the opportunities of how we can end hunger around the world.”
“By working with an organization like World Food Programme, which is just a phenomenal organization, what we can provide … reaches out farther than it would otherwise without someone like them,” said Bishop Waddell. “We’re grateful for the help that they provide.”
“They have a presence in places where we have no members of the Church, in places like Yemen, Somalia—places that are conflict-ridden,” added Sister Eubank, who oversees the Church’s global humanitarian efforts. “The partnership is 5 or 6 years old, and it’s one of our most significant partners.”
The humanitarian leaders toured the Church’s Welfare Square and the Bishops’ Central Storehouse, where food and other commodities produced by the Church are shipped to those in need in many regions of the world.
The WFP operates in more than 80 countries, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters. It also works with communities to improve nutrition and build resilience.
The WFP estimates that 821 million people go to bed on an empty stomach each night. In addition, one in three people around the world suffers from some form of malnutrition.
Latter-day Saint Charities is the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Its purpose is to relieve suffering, foster self-reliance and provide opportunities for service.
Since 1985, Latter-day Saint Charities has aided millions of people in 195 countries. In 2018, it worked in 141 countries and territories on 2,885 projects with more than 1,900 partners to serve millions of people.
A Quick Guide to This Week’s General Conference
Scores of thousands of Latter-day Saints from around the world will be on Temple Square in Salt Lake City this weekend for the 189th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other General Authorities and General Officers of the Church will instruct and inspire in five sessions held in the Conference Center on Saturday, October 5, and Sunday, October 6, 2019. Those of other faiths are welcome to attend.
The Church’s membership of more than 16 million Latter-day Saints, spread throughout some 30,500 congregations worldwide, looks forward to general conference, held during the first weekends of April and October.
The general sessions begin at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. mountain daylight time. The women’s session for all girls eight years of age and older will be Saturday evening at 6:00. The priesthood session for men is held in April.
In addition to those attending general conference in person, many other Latter-day Saints will watch or listen to the broadcast. All sessions will be streamed live on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
The broadcast is also available via the Church satellite system, Latter-day Saints Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels. The Church satellite system will also provide rebroadcasts of the sessions and The World Report, which features news of the Church over the past six months.
The Church conducts leadership sessions the week of general conference for General Authorities and General Officers. The entire First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other senior leaders will speak. Reports from those sessions will be available on Newsroom.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Use the #GeneralConference hashtag to participate in general conference via social media. Messages from the Apostles can also be found on Facebook and Twitter. General conference talks will be available for live streaming in 31 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and will be accessible for on-demand viewing or listening in 86 languages. The talks will also be available in 10 languages on the General Conference YouTube channel and published in 86 languages on the Gospel Library app.