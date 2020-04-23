ABERDEEN — We hear the dreadful voice of God as he speaks to Cain, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground” (Genesis 4:11) and recall how many times in the pages of Scripture that same voice is heard in warning and summons.
Warnings come from Moses: “And if you forget the Lord your God and go after other gods and serve them and worship them, I solemnly warn you today that you shall surely perish” (Deuteronomy 8:19); from Joshua: “If you forsake the Lord and serve foreign gods, then he will turn and do you harm and consume you, after having done you good” (Joshua 24:20); from the Psalmist: “Now therefore, O kings, be wise; be warned, O rulers of the earth” (Psalm 2:10); from prophets like Jeremiah: “Be warned, O Jerusalem, lest I turn from you in disgust” (Jeremiah 6:8); from the Savior: “But I will warn you whom to fear: fear him who, after he has killed, has authority to cast into hell. Yes, I tell you, fear him!” (Luke 12:5); from the Apostle Paul: “Him we proclaim, warning everyone and teaching everyone with all wisdom” (Colossians 1:28).
A book full of warnings! Yet this book has proved precious to countless millions down through the generations. Why is this? Are believers nothing but masochists? It is not masochism, but relief and gratitude that has made so many to prize the holy Bible, for, as we observe in the very case of Cain, God warns so that we may find forgiveness and healing: “If you do well, will you not be accepted?”
This promise of forgiveness and cleansing comes to us in the beautiful words of the letter to the Hebrews in the New Testament. The writer tells his readers that the privileges of the new age brought in by the Messiah far surpass the privileges of the old worship, with its earthly temple and the thunders of the Mosaic law, for now people can come to God himself by coming to “Jesus, the mediator of a new covenant” (Hebrews 12:18-24). He then adds that we come “to the sprinkled blood that speaks a better word than the blood of Abel.” A better word! Do you see the contrast? Abel’s blood cries out “Punish the sinner!” The blood of Jesus cries out “Pardon the sinner!”