ABERDEEN — “And God saw everything that He had made, and behold, it was very good.” Genesis 1:31
What is God like? He can tell us with words, as he has done through the prophets and apostles, those who recorded his words for posterity. We can also look at what He has made. After all, you can tell quite a bit about someone by looking at their work. Step in to an orderly home with its clean and comfortable arrangement and tasteful décor, the quiet beauty of a wife and mother who takes justifiable pride in her home. Or watch a careful woodworker, a competent coach, a painstaking dentist (pun intended), and you can learn much about their character.
We can do the same with the world around us. There are some people who claim to believe that they look out upon this world around them and see nothing more than sheer accident and the random tumbling of atoms, but I think it is wiser to heed that great old Bible commentator Matthew Henry, who wrote that the Bible account can teach us to observe in creation Great Variety, Great Beauty, Great Accuracy, Great Power, Great Order and Harmony as well as Great Mystery containing “secrets which cannot be fathomed or accounted for”. So what is the Creator like?
I know a man who can tell me at several hundred yards’ distance what species of bird we are watching due to the bird’s pattern of flight or the way the bird alights. How? Because he has observed these creatures for years. Does he grow tired of watching them? No! There are other people who can recount fascinating facts about insects whose names I cannot even pronounce. Why? They find these parts of creation beautiful and enthralling. But if these tiny parts of creation are beautiful and utterly enthralling, what must the mind and heart of their Creator be?
Again, What is God like? He is beautiful and enthralling beyond comprehension! The Psalmist put it best: “Great are the works of the Lord; they are pondered by all who delight in them.” Psalm 111:2