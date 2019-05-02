How important is your time? Pretty important, I would say. “Time is money,” we say; “No time like the present,” we say. We only have so much time, so most people are jealous of their time. For this reason, it is of super importance to us how we measure out our hours and days.
The measure of time, then, colors the whole life of a society. Mechanical clocks, ticking out the seconds and minutes at a steady pace, are a relatively recent invention in human history, and for many generations even after the clock’s invention, the public town clock was a crucial tool in city life, since very few people could afford their own timepiece.
For people of long ago, the daily passing of time was marked by sunrise, mid-day, sunset, etc. The year was marked by the natural rhythms of the growing season. God made the heavenly bodies “for signs and for seasons” (Genesis 1:14). Those were fairly large units, and our modern world of hours, minutes, seconds, fractions of a second, etc., is truly a picture of “micro-managing” our time. But it all shows the importance of rhythm in our lives, then or now.
This explains something strange in Moses’ law book: the importance of the festivals, year in and year out. In Exodus, in Leviticus, in Numbers and in Deuteronomy, God sets out guidelines for the festivals. The yearly cycle of seasons became a vehicle for God’s instruction of his ancient people. In short, if it is not on your calendar, it will not be in your heart. So, the Creator institutes festivals at set times; the men were to assemble at the central place of worship, and celebrate God’s word and deeds. In a day of no electronic communication and few books, these festivals kept God and his ways present to the people.
Therefore, to change times and seasons can mean to disrupt the public worship of God. This does not mean an adjustment to Daylight Savings Time, of course, but the restriction of public worship. Daniel the prophet said an evil king would arise and “speak words against the Most High and wear out the saints of the Most High, and would think to change the times and the law” (Daniel 7:25). The co-opting of the public worship of God, by whatever means, has the direct effect of wearing down the character of God’s people.