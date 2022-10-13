Monty Ledford
I probably do not need to inform my readers that family heartaches are the most painful heartaches. This is in part unavoidable, is it not? Our loved ones are those closest to us, who are part of us. The closer we are to one another, the more pain we can suffer (and inflict!).

It is part of being human, I guess. Mom and dad may love each other, but they come from different families of origin and bring different expectations into the marriage. Our children are not our clones, but personalities in their own right and we cannot train them like dogs. Our relatives also do not seem inclined to shape up to our demands. Yes, families are a recipe for conflict.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

