I probably do not need to inform my readers that family heartaches are the most painful heartaches. This is in part unavoidable, is it not? Our loved ones are those closest to us, who are part of us. The closer we are to one another, the more pain we can suffer (and inflict!).
It is part of being human, I guess. Mom and dad may love each other, but they come from different families of origin and bring different expectations into the marriage. Our children are not our clones, but personalities in their own right and we cannot train them like dogs. Our relatives also do not seem inclined to shape up to our demands. Yes, families are a recipe for conflict.
We would like to say that faith can make the difference and bring sweetness to the bitter brew. That is only true in part. A man or woman whose heart has been touched by Jesus may indeed grow in compassion and, with time, become an easier person to “get along with.” But that is no guarantee that your faith will not provoke another person, and you yourself, however sincere, will not be like the angels until the resurrection.
Isaac and Rebekah lived much of the time under God’s blessing, but Esau’s marriage to Hittite women made life bitter for them. This does not seem to be a racial thing, for the Hittites of Genesis are reported as speaking the same language, etc., as Abraham’s family. Rather, it seems it was a matter of the fear of God. The remarkable long-distance marital arrangement of Isaac and Rebekah themselves, found in Genesis 24, was due to Abraham’s refusal to see Isaac married to one of the “daughters of the Canaanites” (24:3). The small child spends most of his most impressionable years with mother, and if mother does not honor Abraham’s God, the idolatrous impression on the wet cement becomes rock-hard.
“When Esau was forty years old, he took Judith the daughter of Beeri the Hittite to be his wife, and Basemath the daughter of Elon the Hittite”. What was Esau thinking? Surely he knew of his own parents’ marriage? It seems from the text that Esau was not thinking. His despising of the birthright showed he had little concern for his legacy from Abraham. This will give a new twist to the famous deception by Rebekah in the next chapter.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
