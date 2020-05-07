ABERDEEN — The theologians use two terms to talk about God’s care for the human race: common grace and special (or saving) grace. In Genesis 4 after Cain’s murder of his brother we see the description of common grace.
“Grace” of course means undeserved mercy, and in the New Testament, especially in the letters of Paul, it indicates the mercy of God in saving sinful human beings from sin, death and hell through the career and accomplishments of Jesus. Theologians give this action the name “saving” grace or “special” grace — special because not everyone experiences it, and saving because the result is salvation.
But, as the Bible tells us, “his mercy is over that all he has made” (Psalm 145:9); no creature falls outside God’s control and he upholds the created order and provides and maintains the conditions for life. Jesus’ words on this general or common grace are well-known: “He makes his sun rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the just and the unjust” (Matthew 5:45). When Paul and Barnabas on their missionary journey in central Turkey addressed a non-Jewish crowd, they said God the creator “did good by giving you rains from heaven and fruitful seasons, satisfying your heart with food and gladness” (Acts 14:17).
To this day this is the case; how many people give little thought to God or even insult and deny him, yet live day by day and year by year only because of his common grace? We see this in the descendants of Cain; he murdered Abel, yet God reprieved him; Cain’s descendants then multiply, survive, and even flourish and end up founding settlements and developing their divinely endowed abilities to invent and perfect the activities that are necessary to civilization: animal husbandry (“livestock”), musical instruments (“Jubal was the father of all those who play the lyre and pipe”), metal working (“bronze and iron”). The more we know about the ancient civilizations, the more impressive their technological achievements appear, and Genesis, chapter 4 gives us glimpses of this remarkable history.
But Genesis 4 also offers a sobering lesson, a lesson repeated (if not learned) over and over again, especially in the last three generations: more things, better things, more accomplishments, technical breakthroughs, conveniences and near miraculous inventions do not erase Adam from our hearts; the seventh generation from Adam produces another killing and hastens the human family toward the flood.