Monty Ledford
“In the fear of the Lord a man has strong confidence, and his children will have a refuge” (Proverbs 14:26).

What a blessing and power for good is a godly father!

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

