“In the fear of the Lord a man has strong confidence, and his children will have a refuge” (Proverbs 14:26).
What a blessing and power for good is a godly father!
“In the fear of the Lord a man has strong confidence, and his children will have a refuge” (Proverbs 14:26).
What a blessing and power for good is a godly father!
Leave to your children a thriving business or a fortune in stocks, properties you own begging to be developed. That is all right. But it does not hold a candle to this legacy: the memory of a praying father, a man who conducted his life before the face of God.
We see this blessing in the life of Isaac. Genesis 26 offers several scenes from the life of Isaac, but the great shadow of his father Abraham hangs over them all. Abraham’s promises from God; Abraham’s experiences with his neighbors; Abraham’s policy in life — all these place their mark on the life of Isaac. We have to say that, unlike Isaac’s own son Esau, Isaac himself was loyal to the memory and pattern of his father Abraham.
But the Bible record is never all sunshine, and honestly reports the faults of even its greatest figures. It is no different here. Where the chapter begins with Isaac’s obedience to God’s command “Do not go down to Egypt!” (to escape famine), and God’s powerful reiteration of the great Abrahamic promises, it continues to show Isaac repeating the deceptive policy of Abraham to save his skin. He calls Rebekah his sister out of fear of assault. (This incident probably took place some time prior to the birth of the twins). This was a type of deception on Abraham’s part, but for Abraham it had some validity, since Sarah was indeed Abraham’s half-sister. Isaac does not have that excuse.
We see both sides of emulation. It is the necessary way we learn how to behave — we follow the example of our parents and others. But we see also that in a world of rebellion against God, even sincere believers are still sinners and can leave a mixed legacy to their children. It is clear as a bell from this chapter that God’s plan is not foiled by the sin or failure of his people, but it is also a warning to make the Psalmist’s prayer our own: “Let not those who hope in you be put to shame through me, O Lord God of hosts; let not those who seek you be brought to dishonor through me, O God of Israel” (Psalm 69:6).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.