ABERDEEN -- Where are you most likely to sin? A snap answer: “In a house of ill repute” or “in a drug house,” but we immediately realize that these responses are wrong. Why? Because of course faults in our lives must exist before we ever get to these places.
So, let’s go further back. Honest reflection will lead us to say, “In the home.” Here we spend most of our time, and the place where we spend most of our time is the place where we will most often break God’s commandments.
Granting all this, we come to Genesis four and encounter an unsettling scene. The notorious story about the first murder unfolds during the worship of God. It is when Cain and Abel are at worship that evil manifests itself. Worship of God in that long ago time consisted largely in bringing offerings to God, perhaps as an expression of thankfulness and acknowledgement of dependence upon him.
“In the course of time Cain brought to the Lord an offering of the fruit of the ground and Abel also brought of the firstborn of his flock and of their fat portions” (Genesis 4:4). Why did the Lord “have no regard” for Cain’s offering? Moses does describe Abel’s offering in terms that imply the offering was from the best part; can we infer that Cain’s offering was of less valuable things and therefore showed that he was “skimping” we might say, in giving to God?
However we decide what differentiated the one offering from the other, we can see that sin manifested itself in the act of worship. And this goes against some very basic sentiments of our society and public discussions. Just as we hear voices claiming that “all religion is bad,” voices that trace all the evils of the world to religious beliefs, so we hear voices also that claim any and all religion is good, that any form of worship is good.
But sin can thrive in worship as readily as anywhere else. Neither a sacred place nor a pious title protects you from sinning. The object of our worship may be a false god, our worship may be intermixed with resentment and malice, the motivation of our worship may be celebration of our own piety rather than the glory of God. Acceptable worship comes from a humbled heart and the true fear of God.