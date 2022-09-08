Monty Ledford
I said last column that the two words Caritas and Agape would exemplify some lessons from the life of the two brothers Jacob and Esau. This is what I mean: Jacob got divine favor he did not deserve and Esau lost a blessing that was his by right.

It happened this way: Rebekah after twenty years of marriage became pregnant when God answered Isaac’s prayer. It was an extremely difficult pregnancy, however. It was twins and it was miserable. “The children struggled together within her, and she said, ‘If it is thus, why is this happening to me?’” (Genesis 25:22). In desperation “she went to inquire of the Lord.” His answer: “Two nations are in your womb, and two peoples from within you shall be divided.” Future conflict of peoples was already playing itself out within her body. No wonder she was miserable.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

