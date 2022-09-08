I said last column that the two words Caritas and Agape would exemplify some lessons from the life of the two brothers Jacob and Esau. This is what I mean: Jacob got divine favor he did not deserve and Esau lost a blessing that was his by right.
It happened this way: Rebekah after twenty years of marriage became pregnant when God answered Isaac’s prayer. It was an extremely difficult pregnancy, however. It was twins and it was miserable. “The children struggled together within her, and she said, ‘If it is thus, why is this happening to me?’” (Genesis 25:22). In desperation “she went to inquire of the Lord.” His answer: “Two nations are in your womb, and two peoples from within you shall be divided.” Future conflict of peoples was already playing itself out within her body. No wonder she was miserable.
Then the striking pronouncement: “The elder shall serve the younger.” This was backwards to the normal pattern. The place of the firstborn son was of great importance, even where twins were born only a few minutes apart. The first son would get a double portion of the inheritance and was considered the leader of the family. But in Isaac’s family it was not to be. Isaac, as we shall see, did not like the divine word and tried to thwart it, and Rebekah aimed to exploit it. But God got his way.
Jacob is fairly well-known to the Bible reader. He is not a very admirable person and any contract proposed by him would merit very close reading. Brother Esau may be a rough character, but certainly no worse than Jacob. Yet Esau goes to second place while Jacob is first. Jacob bears the promise and his descendants are the chosen of God.
Why is Jacob the object of God’s special favor? Because God so chooses. His love and favor go forth apart from and despite the beloved’s character. It is Agape — undeserved love. Agape love can also be called the love of God’s own election. “Though they (the twins) were not yet born and had done nothing either good or bad — in order that God’s purpose of election might continue, not because of works but because of him who calls — she was told ‘The older will serve the younger.’” No credit to you if God shows you favor.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.