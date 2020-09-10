ABERDEEN — We are still lingering on the doorstep of Genesis chapter 6, but it is helpful to do so. I mentioned that there is a good reason to dispute the obvious meaning of the text, but the good reason turns out to be misguided.
The words of Jesus about angels in heaven not marrying do not refute the obvious meaning; rather these words give force and bite to the obvious meaning.
I mentioned also that there is a bad reason for disputing Genesis 6. It is this: the account of the giants is a bugbear for many people. Why do so many scholars, otherwise firm believers in the Bible, resist the implications of this story? Well, it is so embarrassing to admit it! Supernatural creatures? Giants? Mating angels? It sounds so … so “B-movie” quality!
Now, I will be the first to admit that popular culture just drips with an extraordinary amount of sheer silliness — games, novels, films, websites overflow with nonsense about “Zombies,” “cyborgs,” time travel, shape-changing, space creatures, preternatural powers, gender and species alterations, etc., etc., etc. In part this is simply human creativity. In general, however, it is unhealthy, for it directs attention away from the solid regularities of life where people can really live and flourish, and it populates the imagination with all sorts of forces independent of God the creator, who possesses supreme and unlimited control of all things whatsoever.
But, the fact that fantastic creatures inhabit people’s imagination does not guarantee that strange beings do not exist. Jesus clearly speaks of demons and the Evil One, of angels, and of heaven and hell. It may be unfashionable, or harmful to my academic career or my reputation, to believe what Jesus said, and, yes, people may raise their eyebrows and imply, “You believe that stuff they taught in Sunday School?!” (implying that “to be grown up” means to turn away from the Bible), but a fretful anxiety about our own puny reputation is a poor guide to life.
I would like to propose another way of weighing the Bible words. Instead of shrinking back at confidence in these Bible accounts, why not exult that we have a book from God, a book that Jesus fully endorses, a book we can trust implicitly? Believing the Bible is not an obligation, it is a privilege! It is a great thing to have the very word of God to lean on.