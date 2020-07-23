ABERDEEN — It is not always pleasant to disagree with friends, but sometimes necessary. I find I have to disagree with many Bible-believing friends about the genealogies of Genesis 5.
About the long lives I have to agree that these figures are literal. But a different use of these figures is more questionable. By that I mean the use of Genesis 5 to calculate a date for the creation of Adam and Eve.
In many older editions of the Bible, there is a note indicating that the approximate date of creation was 4004 Before Christ, placing Adam about 6,000 years prior to the present. The number 4004 was the brain work of Archbishop James Ussher (1581-1656), a vastly learned man who took the genealogy of Genesis 5 to be exhaustive, with no gaps or patterns that might hint at something other than straight chronology. This was an almost universal assumption in his day.
What Ussher did not have was the geological data and archaeological evidence collected since his day, not to mention the contribution of other sciences. And what he did not give sufficient weight to was the fact that there is a pattern in the genealogies — 10 generations from Adam to Noah, 10 from Noah to Abraham, which may indicate some artistic arrangement. Such arrangement and partial listing is very common in other Bible genealogies. He also did not weigh enough the fact that Moses himself does not add up the time spans to calculate the sum; also, the text does not give the impression that Adam lived almost to the time of Noah, if we take the list to be exhaustive!
What this comes to is that I doubt that Genesis 5 helps us estimate the age of the earth or the human race. I don’t mean that current science must dictate what we can accept from the Bible, for then current science would be infallible! But the theories of science, combined with observations on patterns in other Bible genealogies, can make us more careful readers of the Bible, so that we do not read into the text what is not there, or force the Bible to answer our favorite questions, rather than searching out the things that the Bible writers want to teach us.
Our best policy in all our Bible reading is to take to heart Ussher’s final words: “O Lord, forgive me, especially my sins of omission.”