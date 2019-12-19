ABERDEEN — If you have ever received a “Payment Overdue!” notice in the mail, with a threat of legal action if payment was not sent out forthwith, you understand what it is to be frustrated.
We have received such notices on occasion. We were not being neglectful of our obligations, but simply waiting for medical insurance claims to be clarified. Or, sometimes the notice comes when the due date is only a few days past. We have never been afraid of legal action, because we understand that so much billing these days is generated by a computer which sends out the notice automatically when a set date is passed; nor does the computer feel much sympathy. A computer is not a person.
By way of contrast, this automatic computer sheds light on Genesis, chapter 3. Adam and Eve transgress the command of God, and God finds out. How does God find out? Does He not know all things immediately? Yes, that is what it means to be omniscient. Yet God does not “fall back” upon this attribute, if I may put that reverently. We read, “And they heard the sound of the Lord God walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the Lord God among the trees of the garden. But the Lord God called to the man and said to him, ‘Where are you?’” (Genesis 3:8,9).
We see God walking in the garden with the expectation of seeing the man and the woman, which to my mind implies that this was the usual — God seeks fellowship with them. He “calls out to them”. Why? Does He not know where they are? Yes, but he wants to hear their voice, and is not satisfied with knowledge at a distance. God will not deal with us by hearsay, and His dealings with us are not cold and automatic. He then poses the question, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten of the tree of which I commanded you not to eat?” (verse 11). He treats His human creatures as responsible persons and insists on a response. This may be scary, but it is at the same time extraordinarily comforting.
This is the true God! At the heart of the universe is not Nothing. At the heart of the universe is Someone, Someone we can know personally.