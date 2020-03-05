ABERDEEN — What is faith? This often comes up in our society, in one form or another. We all know of people who claim they “have no faith,” but this turns out to mean simply that they do not talk about their faith in conventional terms. They do have faith — faith in science (or what they judge to be science), faith in their own reasoning powers, faith that they will never have to face God.
This last faith masquerades as rugged independence, as brave denial of the comforts of life after death. I recall a gentleman whose mother died; she had no church connection, no funeral service was announced; still, she was our neighbor and as a pastor at that time I thought there should be some sort of public acknowledgement of this lady’s passing.
I asked her son if it would be alright for us to have a brief memorial Bible reading in our Sunday meeting regarding this lady’s death. He did not care one way or the other. His response was something like, “When you die, you’re dead, there is nothing more after that.” Very brave and defiant, right? Wrong. This is a type of intellectual laziness, even cowardice. Why cowardice? Because if once you pose the question to yourself, “Is there existence after death? What happens after we die?” then further troubling questions begin to clamor for attention: What will happen to me? How can I face this future?
Even then it is easy to avoid too much reflection, since many people can say, “Well, we can’t know anything about life after death anyway, so why worry?” Here the Bible blows the whistle on this common sentiment. For the Bible does claim to be God’s book and to tell us what we cannot know by lonely reflection.
In this rather roundabout way, we come to Eve. After Adam and Eve are banished from the garden, we read, “Adam knew Eve his wife, and she conceived and bore Cain” (Genesis 4:1). This act of natural love is actually an act of faith, for it means Adam and Eve believed God’s promise to them that they would bear children in spite of their sin, and Eve in her exclamation bears witness to her faith, “I have gotten a man with the help of the Lord”. Bible faith means taking God at His word, and acting accordingly.