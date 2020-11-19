ABERDEEN — Are you a “person of faith?” I did not grow up with this now common expression. Then we talked about “Protestant” or “Catholic” or “Jew.” But “people of faith” perhaps seems more neutral in describing religious people. I suggest that every human being is a person of faith, whether religious or not.
Everyone operates on assumptions that they cannot directly prove, or even fully describe, but feel to be entirely justified. For example, we generally assume (i.e., have faith) that our perceptions are accurate — otherwise, we could not function. Scientists assume (i.e., have faith) that “natural laws” are valid throughout the universe and in times past. We assume our memories are accurate even if we admit to a lapse now and then.
And how many assumptions we make about the reliability of what we are told by our parents, in books, and nowadays through electronic media. Could you prove your grandparents were who your parents say they were? You have faith in your parents’ word; and if suspicions lead to inquiries, then you must have a certain amount of faith in public documents, in human testimony, in DNA testing or in photos or films, that they have not been tampered with.
I belabor this point about faith to draw attention to a type of sloppy thinking that is much too common. It comes out in contrasts we hear between someone who “just goes by the facts,” or a man who styles himself a “man of science” or a “rational person” rather than a person of faith. This often means simply that he does not admit to believing certain things about God and the Bible. His own assumed faith is largely unexamined, and therefore he flatters himself that he has no faith, that he is not gullible, but a man of hard facts and realistic thinking.
Faith as gullibility or wishful thinking reminds me of the little boy who reports to his playmate that when his little sister was born “angel’s wings brushed against the window.” His little friend asks, “Do you really THINK that?” “No,” replies the boy, “I don’t think it, but I BELIEVE it.” Faith becomes a belief in the unbelievable.
Bible faith is not gullibility! The Bible says, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:1). Bible faith reaches into the unseen, and for good reasons!