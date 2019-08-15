ABERDEEN — Adam names the animals. Good for him! Yes, it shows he is the Creator’s deputy in wise rule over creation; it is the first step in human science; it shows that the man has a position superior to the creatures. All that is great! But in the Bible account it serves another huge purpose.
“The man gave names to all livestock and to the bird of the heavens and to every beast of field. But for Adam there was not found a helper fit for him” (Genesis 2:20). Adam, you need a wife! Adam’s insight into the function of all these creatures had, as God intended, the immediate result of demonstrating to Adam his need, his need for a companion, Some one (not some critter!) “fit” for him, suitable to him, someone corresponding in gifts and abilities to him. He needs a wife!
Oh, I know the tired old jokes: “My wife ran off with my best friend, and I really miss him”; “a woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle”. These funny but sad comments simply show up the disappointment of a relationship that promises so much. The animal parade underlines the uniqueness, the significance of what it means to be human. And God has designed us in such a way that it is only in relationship with others that we fulfill our real aim.
And this must be in the first place by reproduction. The union of man and wife is literally creative, and no other relationship can be equal to it, because without man and woman together, there are no other relationships! The marriage relationship is basic to society in a way that no other relationship is, because without the man/woman union society cannot come into existence.
Maybe at an earlier time such statements would have elicited the response, “Of course!” But the days of “of course!” are now past. What has been obvious to generations of people and all civilizations seems dark and “unfair” to many people today. Can a man marry a man? Yes, say five of nine Supreme Court judges. “No” says the Word of God, for marriage is about children, and the woman who is “fit” as the man’s “helper” is fit first of all because together they can bring forth others of their kind. But Adam must find this out for himself, so God stages the demonstration.