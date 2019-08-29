ABERDEEN — An earlier column spoke of the event in Genesis 2 as the “original marriage,” and I think God does want us to think of this story in that way.
When Jesus was asked about marriage in Matthew 19, “Is it lawful for a man to divorce his wife for any cause?” his response showed that the Genesis account settled marriage questions for him, for he pointed his questioners back to Genesis, “Have you not read…?” When the Apostle Paul spoke of the divine significance of marriage in Ephesians, chapter 5, he also went back to Genesis 2.
I realize that some sophisticated people think that the simplicity of the Bible account somehow undermines its claim to our regard, and we may well ask, “What other story is on offer?” Not a garden, but a jungle; not a man and a woman, but ape-like creatures, male and female, in animal mating. Such an account is at least equally simplistic, and purely speculative. But if people really do believe this, believe that marriage is just human animals mating like four-footed animals, then the sexual anarchy in our society is no surprise at all. It is on the Bible account alone that we can depend if we want “marriage to be held in honor” (Hebrews 13:4).
In Genesis we see that all the initiative in instituting marriage lies with the Creator — it was His plan, and he made sure the plan was carried out. It is the Creator who declares, “It is not good that the man should be alone” (Genesis 2:18).
It is the Creator who brings the animals before Adam, so that Adam can see that he needs someone special. It is the Creator who casts the man into a deep sleep and takes from his side a part of him, so that the man is incomplete without a spouse to make him whole. It is the Creator who functions as father of the bride, so to speak, as He brings the woman to the man. And it is the Creator’s pronouncement that echoes down the generations as the description of marriage: “Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother, and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh” (Genesis 2:24).
This, the cradle and foundation of society, is the Creator’s doing, and no earthly king, no earthly court, no earthly vote can replace, override, or alter it.