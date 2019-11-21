ABERDEEN — The Tempter came to our first parents and suggested to Eve that God was trying to hold back some good from them; so, when she “saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was delight to the eyes, and that the tree was to be desired to make one wise, she took of its fruit and ate, and she also gave some to her husband who was with her, and he ate” (Genesis 3:6).
Here, in spite of their Maker’s clear prohibition, they disobey his command. This is really a definition of “sin” — to disobey the Maker’s command. In fact, the Apostle John, close companion of Jesus and author of the three letters of John in the New Testament, as well as of Revelation and the account of Jesus’ life known as the Gospel of John, says it right out, “Sin is lawlessness” (1 John 3:4). By this John does not mean lawlessness in general, as though if a driver ignores a stop sign at an empty country intersection he is guilty of sin. No, for a Jewish disciple of Jesus, steeped in the writings of the Old Testament, lawlessness means breaking the Divine Law, the will of God revealed to his people.
What a help this is! It is similar to the doctor coming to me and saying, “We know what the problem is.” Now, this knowledge does not heal the disease or damage, but it does clear the way for an effective treatment.
This also tells us what sin is not. Sin is not when you feel bad about something. Twinges of conscience can indeed be one result of sin, but all too many of us all too many times can sin cheerfully and without remorse.
Sin is also not when other people find fault or object. Some people object to perfectly good things (think of your adulterous neighbor angry at his family’s disapproval) and others are unaware when someone does cause them to sin: too many pregnant girls have been “helped” by and are even grateful to friends who obtained an abortifacient pill.
No, sin is defined by our relation to God our Maker; He knows what is best for us; He has revealed His will, and disobedience to that will is sin. Our Creator is the main character in the story of our sin.