ABERDEEN — Earlier we talked about the value of the Bible genealogies. Now we examine the danger of genealogies.
In a striking passage in his letter to his young co-worker Timothy, Paul the apostle issues a serious warning. He has left Timothy as leader and teacher in charge of the Christian community in the large city of Ephesus (in present-day Turkey). He says, “As I urged you when I was going to Macedonia, remain at Ephesus so that you may charge certain persons not to teach any different doctrine, nor to devote themselves to myths and endless genealogies” (I Timothy 1:3, 4).
Why the warning? Because these things “promote speculations rather than the stewardship from God that is by faith. The aim of our charge is love that issues from a pure heart and a good conscience and a sincere faith.” Timothy’s role as “steward” or administrator of God’s truth is to promote love, a good conscience and sincere faith, and genealogical interest can endanger that.
This warning is not a dead letter. For all the encouragement that the Bible genealogies can give us, there are dangers in certain types of genealogical interest.
There is the danger of Creation Genealogy — this is filling in the gaps and frustrating brevity of the early accounts with speculation and myth, often drawn from pagan sources.
Another danger is Angelic Genealogies — various grades of angelic creatures draw the interest of many people; a popular and very dangerous practice is “finding your angel,” where contact with some supposed supernatural being (and its cohorts) is sought. I fear that this might in fact lead to a real contact, but it is a contact you never want to have.
Family Genealogies can be unhealthy if your ancestry is taken to confer some spiritual superiority, special holiness or favored status before God. Remember that Jesus himself counted Rahab the prostitute among his ancestors (Matthew 1:5) and the first murderer was son of a man created perfect. It is a great privilege to have a heritage you can be thankful for, as Paul in fact told Timothy (II Timothy 1:5), but your standing before God does not rest on your heritage or ancestry.
Similarly deadly is Ecclesiastical Genealogy, when some unbroken line of practices, people or objects guarantees that our group is God’s church. God’s church exists where people call on the name of Jesus to be saved (I Corinthians 1:2).