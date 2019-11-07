ABERDEEN — The scene lies before us. Our first parents in a perfect world, supplied with all they would need, for God “had made to spring up from the earth every tree that is pleasant to the sight and good for food” (Genesis 2:9), with God the Creator as their companion and their divine tasks before them; they are to “work the garden and keep it” (Genesis 2:15), to “fill and subdue the earth” (Genesis 1:28); that is, to rule and bring into production the resources of the earth for the expanding human race, beginning in the garden.
In a word, they were to be a type of representative for the Creator. This was God’s design, and the human couple were divinely designed to carry this out. Such tasks could easily employ all the potential God had planted in them, and would fill their days with activity and accomplishments that would fully employ their natural endowments.
What was missing? Was God holding something back that they needed? No. The Creator supplies all their needs and offers them the opportunity to accomplish what they were divinely designed to do.
He states a single prohibition in all this: “Do not eat fruit from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil” (Genesis 2:17). This is what Bible scholars have called the Probation; a probation is a test. It was a test to see if they would obey God simply because of His command. There was nothing about the command that was difficult or unreasonable, and they would miss no good thing if they obeyed. An almost unlimited future for their race lay before them.
Yet they failed the test and disobeyed their Maker. They plunged their offspring into a condition of rebellion toward God. Why? I doubt there is a satisfactory answer to this question. We know the temptation came from outside, from the Enemy manipulating the serpent, but the fact of temptation was neither their fault nor their choice. They were not to blame for temptation, and there was nothing in them inclining them to disobedience. What explains their bad choice, then?
The reason for this event lies hidden in the divine decree, but the bitter results touch all human history. What we can say is that the Divine Wisdom that created the human race found a way to restore the human race, and that is the theme of the whole Bible.