We come in Genesis 26 to another of those Bible stories which many remember from Sunday School — the deception of Isaac. Rebekah and Jacob “pull one over” on blind old Isaac and trick him into doing what he did not want to do. Then we wonder why such a rascal as Jacob (“tripper-upper, supplanter”) lives his life under God’s blessing. That is the story on first reading.

However, first readings are not always the right readings. When we read about the deception of Isaac, we have to remember the story until now, and this will put the incident in quite a different light from “crime always pays.”

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

