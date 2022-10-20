We come in Genesis 26 to another of those Bible stories which many remember from Sunday School — the deception of Isaac. Rebekah and Jacob “pull one over” on blind old Isaac and trick him into doing what he did not want to do. Then we wonder why such a rascal as Jacob (“tripper-upper, supplanter”) lives his life under God’s blessing. That is the story on first reading.
However, first readings are not always the right readings. When we read about the deception of Isaac, we have to remember the story until now, and this will put the incident in quite a different light from “crime always pays.”
Before that, however, a few observations about this family. The descendants of Abraham become, according to God’s decree, the bearers of his promise for all the world. They become the instruments of his purposes and, in their Jewish branch, the showcase of his rule, displaying his law and forming the institutions that God used to prepare for the Messiah, who himself has become the mediator of blessing to all nations. Even in their Ishmaelite branch, as we have seen, the Arab peoples have multiplied and extended their culture to wide parts of the world — “As for Ishmael, I have heard you; behold, I have blessed him and will make him fruitful and multiply him greatly. He shall father twelve princes, and I will make him into a great nation” (Genesis 17:20).
But being one of God’s elect does not guarantee good choices, and the son and grandson of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, sure make a poor showing when it comes to rearing their own families. We are encouraged to imitate their faith in God’s promises, but no one in his right mind should imitate the favoritism these men showed. With Isaac it was not so bad, perhaps understandable (“Isaac loved Esau because he ate of his game, but Rebekah loved Jacob” Genesis 25:28), though even this misled Isaac, but with Jacob the favoritism becomes toxic, made worse by the inevitable rivalry of a polygamous family.
So we will say it again, the fact that the biblical heroes made it into the text of the Holy Book does not make them perfect, nor can they be our example in all respects. God used them to carry out his purposes, but the warning still stands, “Do not imitate evil but imitate good” (III John 11).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.