We have had occasion to note that Jacob is a tough customer; we will have similar occasions as we follow his story. Little that he does will surprise us, and any contract drawn up by him will merit careful reading. I am not sure we will ever learn to trust Jacob, but there is something we can learn from him.

Jacob values above all things the promise of God. He lays hold on the promise and will not let it go. Esau, by contrast, is glad enough to inherit and enjoy the things that he obtains with his undoubted talents; but God’s promise, and his parents’ concern for God’s promise, does not really affect his life.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

