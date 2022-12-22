We have had occasion to note that Jacob is a tough customer; we will have similar occasions as we follow his story. Little that he does will surprise us, and any contract drawn up by him will merit careful reading. I am not sure we will ever learn to trust Jacob, but there is something we can learn from him.
Jacob values above all things the promise of God. He lays hold on the promise and will not let it go. Esau, by contrast, is glad enough to inherit and enjoy the things that he obtains with his undoubted talents; but God’s promise, and his parents’ concern for God’s promise, does not really affect his life.
For Jacob, on the other hand, the promise is almost all-determining. God appears to him at the top of the stairway to heaven; God gives him tremendous promises: “I am the Lord, the God of Abraham your father and the God of Isaac. The land on which you lie I will give to you and to your offspring. Your offspring shall be like the dust of the earth, and you shall spread abroad to the west and to the east and to the north and to the south, and in you and your offspring shall all the families of the earth be blessed. Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.”
Jacob takes God’s promises seriously, and shapes his life around them: “The Lord shall be my God,” that is, no rivals for Jacob’s loyalty. There is a definite commitment to worship: “this stone, which I have set up for a pillar, shall be God’s house.” There is a concrete pattern of behavior: “of all that you give me I will give a full tenth to you.”
The striking thing for me is that God’s promises were not for Jacob nice and inspiring sayings that made him feel better. No, these promises on Jacob’s part reflected a real response to the promises on God’s part and his response set the course for his future. For all his unsavory characteristics, he was building his house on a rock (Matthew 7:34). It poses to me the question: Does the Word of God shape my life and all my choices?
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
