ABERDEEN — I have a confession to make. When my wife and I read through the Bible during our morning worship, I skip Chronicles. Why? Those fearsome genealogies!
Do not get me wrong! For my own personal study I find the Bible genealogies fascinating; in fact, in my study I have a commentary on the books of Chronicles which discusses chapters 1-9 of I Chronicles in 219 pages, pages that I have read with great interest. But you may know what I mean.
Many a well-intentioned reader starts out in January with the determination, “This year I will read the entire Bible through!” If Leviticus does not sideline this determined reader, the genealogies often do. But we miss some very important things if we neglect these parts of the holy book.
I say this as we come to the first famous genealogy in the Bible in Genesis 5. This and other such passages are just as much a part of the Word of God as the prayers in Psalms or the life of Jesus in the Gospels. Remember, the Apostle Paul assures us that “whatever was written in former days was written for our instruction” (Romans 15:4) and the genealogies are certainly part of this “whatever” in the Old Testament.
Before we begin, however, we need some clarification, primarily in the term itself. Genealogy in our dictionaries is “a line of descent traced continuously from an ancestor.” This is what we usually mean. This usual definition may trick us, though, when we read the Bible. There are many lists of names in the Bible, and several of them are indeed lists of ancestors; on the other hand, many of the lists have a genealogical form, but group names together based on something other than blood connection, or they may combine family connection with other types — common place of origin, shared language or common vocation.
Why is it important to note these characteristics of the Bible lists? Because people have found mistakes in the Bible that are not there. If we insist that every Bible name list must be a genealogy by our dictionary definition, then many lists are wrong. The error is in our assumptions, not in the Bible record. The reader may be insisting that the Bible writer offer information that the writer never intended. When we do this, we may miss the important and helpful point that the writer intended.