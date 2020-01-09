ABERDEEN — Our first parents disobeyed God’s clear command; this sin then belches forth defilement, dread of God, defamation of others, disablement from our proper task, disruption of the environment, and, finally — death. Look especially at how God inflicts His penalty on those tasks which mark the special calling of the man and the woman.
“And to Adam God said, ‘Because you have listened to the voice of your wife and have eaten of the tree of which I commanded you, You shall not eat of it, cursed is the ground because of you; in pain you shall eat of it all the days of your life; thorns and thistles it shall bring forth for you; and you shall eat the plants of the field. By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken.’” (Gen 3:17-19).
The man’s task is to protect and provide for his family; in those faraway days, this meant farming, gardening, working crops and fruit trees, straight out work in the soil. God makes it harder for the man to do this; the very ground seems to fight him. (How many farmers will be able to say “Amen!” to that last comment?)
“To the woman God said, ‘I will surely multiply your pain in childbearing; in pain you shall bring forth children. Your desire shall be contrary to your husband, but he shall rule over you’” (verse 16). The woman’s special calling is to bear and nurture children, to build with her husband a family. This task now becomes harder, and their harmony, so necessary to the nurture of healthy personality in the future generation, is disrupted.
When our relation to God is dislocated, our relation to everything and everyone around us is dislocated; since God is the Great Designer of all things, when we butt our heads against him, we damage only ourselves.
But I believe the effect of these penalties is helpful in the long run, for God did not create people only to harm them. No, the effect of these penalties is to train us to ask how we can return to a proper relationship to our Creator; it is to make us aware that the conditions of the present world are not the perfect will of God; it is to upset our comfort with our estrangement from God.