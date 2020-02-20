ABERDEEN — In church we often sing a familiar hymn, “Holy, Holy, Holy, Lord God Almighty.” This hymn is by English bishop Reginald Heber, a missionary in India who died at the young age of 42. A stanza reads, “Holy, holy, holy! All the saints adore Thee, Casting down their golden crowns around the glassy sea, Cherubim and seraphim falling down before Thee, Who wert and art, and evermore shalt be!”
“Cherubim and seraphim” fall down before God? What are these? They seem to be creatures connected in some way with the Creator. The first Bible mention of cherubim is in Genesis 3. “He drove out the man, and at the east of the garden of Eden he placed the cherubim and a flaming sword that turned every way to guard the way to the tree of life” (verse 24). The only full description of the cherubim is found in Ezekiel chapter one. The seraphim (the “im” suffix is the mark of the plural in Hebrew) we find once: in Isaiah 6. Both prophets saw God’s glory, and these creatures seem to serve as his escort.
If we take as our guide what the rest of the Bible after Genesis says about the cherubim and seraphim, we can conclude that the holiness of God is at stake in the expulsion from paradise. Adam and Eve’s choice to rebel against God stands as an offense to his holiness. Until God is acknowledged in his holiness, the human race cannot have eternal life.
We thank God, however, that the Bible does not conclude with this expulsion! Isaiah points the way out. He sees God high and lifted up, and the seraphim calling out “Holy, Holy, Holy.” Isaiah realizes his unworthiness to approach God: “Woe is me! For I am lost; for I am a man of unclean lips, and I dwell in the midst of a people of unclean lips; for my eyes have seen the King!” (Isaiah 6:5). The solution is the voice of the seraph, “Your guilt is taken away, and your sin atoned for” (verse 7).
It is only when our guilt is taken away that we can have eternal life and dwell in the presence of God. The entire priestly and temple system is put in place to deal with this awful defect. Removal of guilt is also the key to understanding the role of Jesus in the biblical story.