Monty Ledford
Monty Ledford

Jacob and Rebekah deceive Isaac. This is a five-word summary of Genesis chapter 27, which recounts one of the most memorable stories of Genesis.

A scheming woman and her son lie to their blind old husband and father and deprive him of the privilege of giving his favorite son a blessing. When we put the story in these words, our hearts go out to the old man and his son. That is one of the effects of this remarkable story, and it may even be part of Moses’ intention in telling the story.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

