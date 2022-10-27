Jacob and Rebekah deceive Isaac. This is a five-word summary of Genesis chapter 27, which recounts one of the most memorable stories of Genesis.
A scheming woman and her son lie to their blind old husband and father and deprive him of the privilege of giving his favorite son a blessing. When we put the story in these words, our hearts go out to the old man and his son. That is one of the effects of this remarkable story, and it may even be part of Moses’ intention in telling the story.
But sympathy for Isaac is only one part of Moses’ intention, and not the primary part. Why do I say that? Because of the back-story of Isaac and Rebekah’s boys, Jacob and Esau. Remember? When childless Rebekah was finally able to conceive twins after 20 years of marriage, the pregnancy was miserable. She asked God, “Why has this happened to me?” (Genesis 25:22). The divine response came with a definite promise: “The older shall serve the younger”. This pronouncement was a striking reversal of the customary order of the older twin being the lead twin, the heir of double inheritance, the bearer of the family honor. A ruling like this could never be forgotten.
Yet Isaac wants to give his blessing to Esau, “because he ate of his game” (Genesis 25:28) — the old man’s stomach spoke louder than his memory. Rebekah induces Jacob to trick his old father — not a very commendable move. But … his old father is trying to trick the Almighty, flatly contradicting the divine oracle with the words meant for Esau, “Be lord over your brothers”! and Rebekah’s determination to obtain the promised blessing for Jacob foils the foiler. God’s plan will come to pass, in spite of human sin, and sometimes because of human sin!
To give him credit, Isaac is still a man of faith and knows when he has been beaten. When he realizes he has unintentionally given Jacob the (rightful) blessing “Isaac trembled very violently” and he later said not a word of blame either to Rebekah or Jacob. God has again gotten his way; Isaac is in the wrong, and God’s promise will come to pass. It is a lesson that sticks in Jacob’s mind; from now on one of his names for God is “the Fear of Isaac” (Genesis 31:42). Not a bad lesson for any of us.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
