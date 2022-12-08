We saw last time that the God of the Bible does not seem to recognize setbacks; He never knows when He is beat. We see this in Jacob’s life when he must flee his native land away from the threats of Esau his brother, who wants to kill Jacob for foiling Isaac’s attempt to swindle Jacob out of the paternal blessing (what a family!).
As we observed, Isaac has not a word of rebuke for Jacob’s deception, because Isaac realizes that God has stopped him dead in his tracks — “Isaac trembled very violently” (Genesis 27:33). He then sends Jacob away with his blessing, and Rebecca has saved the younger son from being a victim of fratricide and the older son from execution for murder. Rebecca is a faithful mother, though she will never see her son Jacob again.
Now back to Isaac’s farewell blessing of Jacob. This is in addition to the blessing Isaac gave Jacob earlier (“Let peoples serve you, and nations bow down to you. Be lord over your brothers, and may your mother’s sons bow down to you, etc.”). How generous is this farewell blessing: “God Almighty bless you and make you fruitful and multiply you, that you may become a company of peoples. May he give the blessing of Abraham to you and to your offspring with you, that you may take possession of the land of your sojournings that God gave to Abraham!” Now Jacob is to become “a company of peoples” and inherit the land he is fleeing. As the outward signs grow darker, God’s promise shines brighter. A good reminder for us in a day when it seems the defiance of God’s law spreads and takes deeper root in our society. God is still on His throne!
And the story is not over yet for Jacob. On one of the first nights of his flight, he places the folds of his cloak on a flat rock for a pillow and God comes to him in a dream. A stairway to heaven! The divine voice tells him that his descendants will spread abroad, that, yes, he will own this land, that all nations will be blessed through him, and, best of all, that God would never leave him. This huge generosity reminds us of the presence of Jesus, “For from his fullness we have all received, GRACE UPON GRACE” (John 1:16).
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
