Monty Ledford
Monty Ledford

We saw last time that the God of the Bible does not seem to recognize setbacks; He never knows when He is beat. We see this in Jacob’s life when he must flee his native land away from the threats of Esau his brother, who wants to kill Jacob for foiling Isaac’s attempt to swindle Jacob out of the paternal blessing (what a family!).

As we observed, Isaac has not a word of rebuke for Jacob’s deception, because Isaac realizes that God has stopped him dead in his tracks — “Isaac trembled very violently” (Genesis 27:33). He then sends Jacob away with his blessing, and Rebecca has saved the younger son from being a victim of fratricide and the older son from execution for murder. Rebecca is a faithful mother, though she will never see her son Jacob again.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

