We saw last column that the One True God identifies himself by his connection with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They are real people who lived in real time and in real places.

God is not some free-floating, general or generic spirit, idea, feeling or impression, infinitely malleable and adaptable to whichever person wants to think about him (or it or her). Such gods do not exist, except in people’s minds. In fact, many of the current gods whom people may claim to believe in are not only existent only in their minds, but are equivalent to their minds. In other words, the modern idolatry is really “I am my own god.”

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

