We saw last column that the One True God identifies himself by his connection with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They are real people who lived in real time and in real places.
God is not some free-floating, general or generic spirit, idea, feeling or impression, infinitely malleable and adaptable to whichever person wants to think about him (or it or her). Such gods do not exist, except in people’s minds. In fact, many of the current gods whom people may claim to believe in are not only existent only in their minds, but are equivalent to their minds. In other words, the modern idolatry is really “I am my own god.”
But if the mantra is “I am my own god,” I suggest you not bring it up to the real God. I seriously doubt that he will be impressed. He defines himself, has absolute control over all things and has a sort of Cosmic Self-Respect called “holiness” which makes any other claim to self-sufficiency or self-invention laughable. He is eternally the same (“from everlasting to everlasting you are God” Psalm 90:1) and does not change (”Of old you laid the foundation of the earth, and the heavens are work of your hands. They will perish, but you will remain; they will all wear out like a garment, you will change them lie a robe, and they will pass away, but you are the same and your years have no end” Psalm 102:25).
When we grasp a little of God’s greatness, we are invited to be struck with astonishment that he would come down to talk with weak and sinful people. Yes, he is high above all heavens; in fact, the heavens cannot contain him (II Chronicles 6:18). Yet, he seeks out men like Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and enters into a relationship with them. Some people think they honor God’s majesty when they deny that the Absolute, the Creator, the Eternal One, could speak with a man as a person speaks with a friend (Exodus 33:11), but to claim that God is too big or too great to do this is as much a limitation as to say that God is too small or too unimportant to do this.
Abraham, Isaac and Jacob were certainly special people who had unique roles to play in the plan of God, but the God who became their friend can become ours also.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
