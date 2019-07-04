ABERDEEN — Now, back to the Creator’s shaping of humans. As observed, in Genesis two we find a mixture of literal and figurative description whose proportions we cannot at present determine, but an account that faithfully tells us what God wants us to know nonetheless.
“Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living creature” (Genesis 2:7).
We saw this portrayal of an almost tender care in God’s creating Adam, but now we turn our attention to another equally important implication. The man is formed from “dust of the ground.” We must not miss the significance here. Our bodies are formed of the same stuff that fills the world; the substance of our bones and flesh, the chemical reactions that take place in us, all these things find their parallel in the organic world. The iron in the soil has the same atomic composition (as we say now) as the iron in our bodies.
Don’t miss this. Human beings belong essentially to the earth and the physical creation. Our bodies are created from the elements of the world, and our spirit is from God. It is the combination that makes us what we are. We are essentially but not entirely material beings, as “scientific” materialism might claim.
No, we have a spirit breathed into us from God; this spirit is not simply our pulmonary capacity, lungs and breathing apparatus, but a faculty and ability to hear and respond to the voice of God; it can be described with various terms in the Bible, “spirit,” “soul,” “heart,” but without it we are not human.
Yet the other side of the truth is just as important. We are essentially but not entirely spiritual beings either. Your spirit is not the “real” you, where the body is just some addition or some accessory to the real you. No, you ARE your body, just as you ARE your spirit. Separate body from spirit and you have creepy stuff both ways.
The body apart from the spirit is a corpse; the spirit apart from the body is a ghoul. God created us to be whole, body and soul. When God became a man in Jesus, he took on human body and soul, and when the day of resurrection restores all things, God will wonderfully transform both body and soul.