ABERDEEN — I mentioned before that the Creator placed our first parents on the earth in a special place because, as creatures made of the dust of the earth, the earth is our home: “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it” (Genesis 2:15).
This means a renewed earth is our ultimate goal, a world in which God’s people rejoice in the sunshine of His presence.
But there is more in this first creation. God placed Adam in the garden with a job to do, “to work it and keep it.” I believe this means that the garden area was a sort of training ground for those first humans, as they faced the task of cultivating and developing the earth’s resources for future generations. We know of course that the deadly choice to rebel against their Creator hindered the immediate fulfillment of their task, but it remains true that God made man to … work.
Work is a drag because it can be boring. Work is a strain because it can be exhausting. Work is a frustration because we may not see the point in what we are doing. But boredom, exhaustion, frustration are not of the essence of work. God made Adam and Eve to work, because God Himself is a worker. God planted the garden; He made man out of dust; all this after He had, in six days, made the whole creation — so what did He do then? “God rested from all His work that He had done in creation” (Genesis 2:3).
Yes, once again, we know these words are not the full picture of what an Infinite Creator is like, but they are His own description of His activity. God’s own Wisdom is described as His assistant in creation, “When He marked out the foundations of the earth, I was beside Him, like a master workman, and I was daily His delight, rejoicing before Him always, rejoicing in His inhabited world, and delighting in the children of man” (Proverbs 8:30,31).
Of course, when it says the “wisdom of God” delighted in God’s work, it means “God in his wisdom” delights in His own work. God the carpenter and builder, God the gardener and animal husbandman. God is a maker of things, a worker, and finds delight in working. I think we will hear more of this.