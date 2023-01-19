Even after many years the chickens come home to roost. We often run away from a bad situation, and seem successful in ignoring it, or putting it on the shelf; but there often comes a time when the old monster rears up before us. Then we realize — the past is not always past.
Jacob’s return to the land of promise was this sort of time. He had fled brother Esau’s murderous threats many years before and travelled alone to a distant land. Now he is a wealthy man with huge numbers of livestock, four wives, daughters and 11 sons, and he is returning to his homeland.
But what about Esau? Will Esau have mellowed? “The messengers returned to Jacob, saying, ‘We came to your brother Esau, and he is coming to meet you, and there are four hundred men with him’” (Genesis 32:6). Jacob is “greatly afraid.” So there IS danger. But there is something else. Years before, God had promised Jacob, “I will bring you back to this land” (28:15). And in recent days God had said, “Return to the land of your kindred” (31:13). So, Jacob does face almost certain danger armed with God’s promise and obedient to God’s command. There are no better weapons.
Jacob lays his case before God. There are many types of prayer — the prayer of adoration, the prayer of thanksgiving, the prayer of confession, the prayer of intercession on behalf of others. All types of prayer are true fellowship with God, just as all types of communication with people near to us are avenues of fellowship. We will call Jacob’s prayer here the prayer of supplication: we might say that in a prayer of supplication the believer gets down to real business with the Creator. Jacob reminds God of the command, confesses his unworthiness, admits his fears and recalls God’s promise. He also takes some shrewd measures to appease Esau. What more can he do?
Well, there’s not much more Jacob can do, but there is something God can do. “A man wrestled with him until the breaking of the day.” This famous scene seems to indicate that it is not just Jacob who insists on business with God, but that God is insisting on serious business with Jacob. Before meeting his brother, Jacob must have a face-to-face confrontation with someone more fearful than Esau.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
