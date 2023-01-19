Monty Ledford
Even after many years the chickens come home to roost. We often run away from a bad situation, and seem successful in ignoring it, or putting it on the shelf; but there often comes a time when the old monster rears up before us. Then we realize — the past is not always past.

Jacob’s return to the land of promise was this sort of time. He had fled brother Esau’s murderous threats many years before and travelled alone to a distant land. Now he is a wealthy man with huge numbers of livestock, four wives, daughters and 11 sons, and he is returning to his homeland.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

