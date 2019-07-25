ABERDEEN — We are like our Maker in many ways, and not the least important is that God is a worker and so are we.
Yes, we are designed to be workers, to be creators, to make a mark on the world. We do this by work, paid or unpaid. Work gives us dignity, because when we work, when we create, shape, act on, beautify, redesign, reconstruct our world, we are doing what we were designed to do. When we work, we reflect our Creator’s excellence.
Some object: “I just work to support my family.” Well, supporting your family is certainly nothing to turn up our nose at, and perhaps most work in a society full of other people will affect others for good or ill. But even apart from “earning a living”, we need to work — take the remarkable activity of the rich or retired. (Now I hope you know I exclude from the discussion the doing of wicked work or harmful work. But, let’s face it, even if some jobs seem pointless, only a small number are positively harmful.)
But there is more to work than that. Some people might say, “It’s only a job,” but, if we are honest with ourselves, that is not true. It is not ONLY a job — your job is you; the way you carry out your work is what you are; your character shows itself in your work, and your work shapes your character. How important then, to do good work, to accomplish the task; to labor in such a way that someone could say, “Great job!” This is true preeminently for men outside the home, and for women largely in the home setting.
When King Solomon intentionally summed up human activity in the world as if this were the only life there is, he said, “There is nothing better for a man than that he should eat and drink and find enjoyment in his toil. This, I saw, is from the hand of God” (Ecclesiastes 2:24).
Some take-away points: The best form of charity is a job. Idleness is the devil’s workshop. Any job at all is better than no job, so long as it is an honest job. Teach your children to work and commend work. Praise your spouse’s work! Do your best at whatever work is at hand. Ask God to help you do your best.