ABERDEEN — “The Nephilim were on the earth in those days, and also afterward, when the sons of God came in to the daughters of man and they bore children to them” (Genesis 6:4).
This passage dismays some and leads others to rub hands together in expectation that now exotic revelations about supernatural creatures will be disclosed. But the Divine Author directs the story-teller to a different conclusion. The conclusion? “The Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great.”
There are many things readers would like to know about the invisible world, and there are more than enough voices that claim to know things about the invisible world, and there is no doubt that the prophets and apostles believed in the invisible world, but the God-ordained purpose of any revelation about the invisible world is not to satisfy our curiosity, but to deliver us from sin and lead us to the Savior.
Paul makes it clear. When he encourages his young companion Timothy in his labors, he tells him to “continue in what you have learned” (that is “the sacred writings” or the Old Testament). Why? Because the sacred writings “are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” (I Timothy 3:15). The Old Testament will lead us to Jesus.
Why does everyone need Jesus? Now back to Genesis: “The Lord saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.” The conclusion of the giants story is that the human race has sinned against God. Instead of feeding our curiosity about giants, Moses drives home the judgment of God against us. Our rebellion against God, beginning with Adam and Eve, is magnified by events in the invisible world. Things become so bad that God sends the flood. The flood itself becomes no permanent solution, so the story continues until an Ultimate Redemption is accomplished with the coming of the eternal Son.
The condemnation here goes deep: our rebellion is universal (“man” equals everyone), deep inside (“the thoughts of his heart”), with no exception (“only evil”), constant (“continually”). God’s estimation of our condition is different from our estimation — we cut ourselves much slack and downplay the seriousness of our sin. God sees all and His judgment stands. No wonder the flood! No wonder the cry for the precious blood of Christ!