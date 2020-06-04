ABERDEEN — Do you ever ask, “Why do we say ‘the book of Genesis’ when it is only one part of the Bible?” Other books are divided into chapters, but the Bible has “books”, though some of those are only a few pages.
The standard — and correct — response to that question is that the Bible is a collection of books bound as one. Before the printing press, writings were hand-inscribed in scrolls and kept in shelves. There came a time when books were bound in pages sewn together, but still hand-written and pretty bulky. The printing press transformed all that, and made it possible to bind many separate books into a smaller, more compact volume. Thus we still speak of the “book” of Genesis, even though it is now part of one entire volume.
The largest book of the Bible is the one in the middle, the book of Psalms. “Psalm” comes from a Greek word meaning “to pluck strings” and reminds us that these prayers were put together to be sung by musical accompaniment.
In the book of Psalms, you see in some psalms a heading identifying an event in the life of David, the author. There are musical directions in many psalms, like Psalm 4: TO THE CHOIRMASTER: WITH STRINGED INSTRUMENTS. This is straightforward enough, but in several cases there are terms that have no English translation, but are just transcribed: A MASKIL; often, you read right in the body of the psalm SELAH. These words are not translated into English because we do not know what they mean, but they are found in the ancient scrolls. They are most likely musical directions. Their faithful transmission reinforces our confidence that we do have the original text, but it does not explain the meaning.
Yet these strange words do teach us much: God wants you to pray — the longest book in the Bible is a prayer book, and Jesus did say, “When you pray, go into your room and shut the door” (Matthew 6:6). But God also wants you to pray with others in public worship. The longest book in the Bible is a prayer hymnbook. You and I pray best when we pray in secret, and when we pray with others. We learn, in short, what our ancient ancestors learned, “At that time people began to call on the name of the Lord” (Genesis 4:26).