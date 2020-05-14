ABERDEEN — Jesus had a Bible, you know, like you and me. Well, not exactly like us.
For one thing, in those days books were written not on separate pieces of paper stitched together, but on scrolls that the reader unrolled to read, as in pictures or replicas you see. Such bulky productions did not make it easy for, say, a pocket edition of the scriptures, or even a family edition — the full edition was kept in the synagogue.
But he did have a Bible in the sense that he was fully familiar with his Bible, which was the same as the Old Testament in our modern Bibles. In fact, if you take up one of the Gospel lives of Jesus and read his words, one thing that strikes you is how well Jesus knew his Bible. He quotes from it frequently and believed the words implicitly (“the scripture cannot be broken!” John 10:35) and on many occasions, it is clear that a Bible story or ceremony shapes the background of his deeds or words. So, if you believe the words of the Holy Bible implicitly, you are in good company.
This dependence on the Bible shows up in a famous passage featuring Jesus and Peter, a passage which gave us a now stock phrase in our language — “seventy times seven.” Jesus has been instructing his followers in forgiveness, and Peter, no doubt glowing with piety, asks, “Lord, how often will my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? As many as seven times?” (Matthew 18:21). Peter was probably sure his forbearance deserved praise. Jesus’ answer? “I do not say to you seven times, but seventy times seven.” In the old expression, Jesus certainly knew how to shrink hatbands.
The obvious implication of Jesus’ words is that our forgiveness must imitate God’s forgiveness of us (and that our best efforts are not too impressive to God), but what catches my attention is that Jesus seems to be echoing our text in Genesis 4, and makes a not dissimilar point: The front of the chapter shows God reprieving the murderer Cain, and the back shows Cain’s seventh great-grandson, Lamech, bragging that he has killed a young man in a fight, and claiming the right to a vengeance much greater than God’s sevenfold threat (verse 15). Hatred in the human heart has grown to massive proportions. God’s judgment is just around the corner.