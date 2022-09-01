It’s time to look at two words which are pretty common in “churchy” circles but largely unknown in the outer world. These two words will help us put into a nutshell some of the lessons we learn from the story of Jacob and Esau.
The words are CARITAS and AGAPE (rhymes with Spanish “serape”). Caritas is a Latin word and Agape is from the Greek. Both are normally translated as “love” in modern New Testaments. Caritas is the root of our English word “charity,” which nowadays means almsgiving, or helping the poor. In older English it meant “love” (as in the King James Version of I Corinthians 13: “charity suffereth long” which in modern English is rendered “love is patient”); in many theological books, especially those written by Catholics, it is still in use to mean love.
But why a special word, “charity,” taken from Latin, when back in King James’ day already English had the perfectly good word “love?” The reason a special word was chosen probably was due to fear that the simple word love would be misunderstood. After all, we can say we just “love” peanut butter, or our dog, or the Bengals, or our mother, etc. The Greek world had several words for love, made famous by a well-known book from C.S. Lewis, who also wrote the Narnia stories. Lewis wrote that Greek had a separate word each for natural or family love, for friendship love, for sexual love, and a word for divine love — Agape.
Bible teachers say that the crucial thing about “charity” or Agape love is that it does not depend upon the worth of the one who is loved. God loves those who do not deserve it because it is God’s nature to love. Under these circumstances, it is no credit to people that God loves them. We see this in Romans 5:6: “Perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die — but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us!” The conclusion then is that God’s love for us should call forth as much humiliation as gratitude. The flip side of this is that God can love anybody. Can a mass murderer, a child molester, a drug dealer be the object of God’s love and favor? Yes, if God so chooses. We will see where Jacob and Esau illustrate this.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.