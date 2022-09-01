Monty Ledford
It’s time to look at two words which are pretty common in “churchy” circles but largely unknown in the outer world. These two words will help us put into a nutshell some of the lessons we learn from the story of Jacob and Esau.

The words are CARITAS and AGAPE (rhymes with Spanish “serape”). Caritas is a Latin word and Agape is from the Greek. Both are normally translated as “love” in modern New Testaments. Caritas is the root of our English word “charity,” which nowadays means almsgiving, or helping the poor. In older English it meant “love” (as in the King James Version of I Corinthians 13: “charity suffereth long” which in modern English is rendered “love is patient”); in many theological books, especially those written by Catholics, it is still in use to mean love.

Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

