God never learns. He never knows when He’s beat. When the Bad Man gets the upper hand, God the Lord does not give up and say, “Oh well, I tried my best.” No, He comes back with even greater promises and carries out His plan.
We see this time and again in Genesis. The Creator provides a perfect environment and places our first parents in it. The Evil One with the instrumentality of one of God’s own creatures persuades Adam and Eve to trust their own judgment instead of their Maker’s. God banishes them from the garden, but at the same time makes His promise: a descendant of Eve will crush the power of the Tempter (Genesis 3:15).
Eve gives birth to a son. “I have gotten a man with the help of the Lord.” Is this the promised seed? No, this son kills his own brother. Does God give up? No. Eve gives birth to Seth and says, “God has appointed for me another offspring instead of Abel.” God’s promise now is carried on through the line of Seth.
Another challenge to God. The strange interaction of supernatural creatures and human beings in Genesis six leads to such unrestrained violence that the human race threatens to destroy itself (Genesis 6:11,12). But God does not permit this — He saves the race in one family, though the treatment is drastic. He even renews Adam’s task to Noah, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth.” (Genesis 9:1).
The pattern persists throughout the Bible. In David God finds “a man after his own heart” (I Samuel 13:14) and promises “I will establish his offspring forever” (Psalm 89:29). But David’s offspring go bad, the kings turn from God, the “shepherds feed themselves” (Ezekiel 34). Does God give up? No. “I myself will be the shepherd of my sheep” (Ezekiel 34:15). When God’s exiled people fail as spiritual lamp, God “ups the ante” so to speak, and promises that a Servant will come who not only will restore Israel, but “I will make you as a light for the nations, that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth” (Isaiah 49:6).
As we come back to the story of Jacob, we see God’s footprints here also. Jacob’s brother threatens his life, Jacob must flee the land of promise, but God’s promises to Jacob grow greater and greater, as we shall see.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
