God never learns. He never knows when He’s beat. When the Bad Man gets the upper hand, God the Lord does not give up and say, “Oh well, I tried my best.” No, He comes back with even greater promises and carries out His plan.

We see this time and again in Genesis. The Creator provides a perfect environment and places our first parents in it. The Evil One with the instrumentality of one of God’s own creatures persuades Adam and Eve to trust their own judgment instead of their Maker’s. God banishes them from the garden, but at the same time makes His promise: a descendant of Eve will crush the power of the Tempter (Genesis 3:15).


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

