ABERDEEN -- Esau feels that his brother has cheated him out of a blessing — he feels severely wronged and we understand the feeling. But the feeling of injustice is not proof of injustice.
The divine pronouncement before their birth designated the younger twin the leader, and Esau freely and without compulsion sold his financial double-portion as older son to Jacob — sold it fair and square — for a bowl of stew! Esau tried to foil God’s decree, now is paying the consequences. His feelings of resentment and hatred are real, but they are misdirected — they need to be directed toward his own decisions.
Sound familiar? We are sometimes told nowadays that feelings should always be acknowledged. That is perhaps not a bad idea IF it means that it can be harmful in the long run to not admit that certain feelings exist: denial of feelings is like denial of pressure; when the pressure gets strong enough, it will come out in some way. It will crack a seam or rupture a surface. But to acknowledge feelings should not mean to affirm them or say that they are innocent. Feelings, like everything else humans do, can be wrong. Not wrong in the sense that we say they don’t exist, but wrong in the sense that they are not a good guide to behavior or to what is right.
Resentment does not create rights. The bare existence of a feeling of injustice does not constitute proof that one has been treated unjustly. In the world that God has made, the standard of justice and injustice is the law of the Creator, not our uncertain and erratic feelings. ”I consider all your precepts to be right; I hate every false way” (Psalm 119:128). God’s law is the standard of right and wrong, and by that law we can judge whether an accusation of harm from others (or, a claim made by our own hurting feelings) is justified or not.
When we examine our own behavior in the light of God’s law, we too often will find that “when a man’s own folly brings his way to ruin, his heart rages against the Lord” (Proverbs 19:3). This is not to say that all a person’s sufferings are their own fault. We know there are plenty of people who bring misery on others! But a healthy sense of our own failings can be a good reality check.
Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.