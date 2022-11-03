Monty Ledford
ABERDEEN -- Esau feels that his brother has cheated him out of a blessing — he feels severely wronged and we understand the feeling. But the feeling of injustice is not proof of injustice.

The divine pronouncement before their birth designated the younger twin the leader, and Esau freely and without compulsion sold his financial double-portion as older son to Jacob — sold it fair and square — for a bowl of stew! Esau tried to foil God’s decree, now is paying the consequences. His feelings of resentment and hatred are real, but they are misdirected — they need to be directed toward his own decisions.


Monty Ledford of Aberdeen did pastoral work for 29 years in churches in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Idaho.

